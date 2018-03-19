Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev and Putin hold telephone conversation

President Ilham Aliyev had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani President that the head of state congratulated the president of the Russian Federation on a confident victory in the elections, wished him new successes in presidential activity for the well-being of the Russian people.

