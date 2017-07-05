Ilham Aliyev approves funding for construction of road in Tartar

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the construction of Tartar-Seydimli-Garadaghli-Sarov road.

Under the presidential order, 7 million manats is allocated from the state budget for the construction of the road connecting 20 residential settlements with a total population of 24,000 people.

News.Az

