Ilham Aliyev approves funding for construction of road in Tartar
- 05 Jul 2017 17:26
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 123263
- Economics
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the construction of Tartar-Seydimli-Garadaghli-Sarov road.
Under the presidential order, 7 million manats is allocated from the state budget for the construction of the road connecting 20 residential settlements with a total population of 24,000 people.
News.Az