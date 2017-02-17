Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will never agree to independence of Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan's territorial integrity must be restored, Armenian occupying forces must be withdrawn from the occupied territories, and Azerbaijanis should have th

The Head of State noted that any solution without Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is unacceptable: “Azerbaijan will never agree to independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. I would like to add that no country in the world, including Armenia, which committed genocide against Azerbaijanis, does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent country. Furthermore, Armenian destroyed our entire historical monuments, museums, mosques. Today, destructions of Aghdam and Shusha mosques are clear evidences of the Armenian atrocities. It is not only against the historical heritage of Azerbaijan and at the same time, against Islamic values ​​and the historical heritage of Islam. Therefore, Armenia's efforts aimed at strengthening or normalizing relations with some Muslim countries are surprising sometimes.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that resolutions of the OIC, which recognize Armenia as an agressor clearly, should be the key message for all Muslim countries, which intend to develop relations with Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az