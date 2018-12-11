Ilham Aliyev congratulates Burkina Faso’s president
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Burkina Faso Christian Kabore, AZERTAC reports.
“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national day of Burkina Faso, Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.
“On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of your country peace and prosperity,” said the Azerbaijani president.
