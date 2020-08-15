Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Indonesian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,



I convey my most heartfelt congratulations on my behalf and behalf of the Azerbaijan people to you and through you to the friendly people of Indonesia on occasion, your country's national holiday – Independence Day.

It is gratifying to see the current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia and the ties within international institutions, and particularly in the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

I wish to note that the Azerbaijan people stand in solidarity with the people of Indonesia in the fight of the COVID-19 pandemic faced by humanity.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, and everlasting prosperity to the friendly Republic of Indonesia."

News.Az

News.Az