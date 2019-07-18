Ilham Aliyev congratulates Von der Leyen on election as European Commission President

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Von der Leyen, President-elect of the European Commission.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the European Commission,” read the congratulatory letter. “I believe that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union will continue to successfully develop to our mutual benefit.”

“I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future responsible activities,” President Aliyev said.

News.Az

