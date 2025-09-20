Ilham Aliyev hosts expanded luncheon meeting with Rwanda’s President

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 20, Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, hosted an expanded meeting over lunch with Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

During the meeting, the heads of state commended the high level of political relations between Azerbaijan and Rwanda and emphasized the need to develop economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation in line with this level. In this regard, the sides exchanged views on collaboration in energy, agriculture, tourism, student exchange programs, and the application of Azerbaijan’s “ASAN Khidmet” model in Rwanda.

The conversation also touched upon the expansion of the bilateral legal and contractual framework between Azerbaijan and Rwanda.

