Ilham Aliyev invites President of Croatia to Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is grateful to Croatia for its sustained support in relations with the European Union.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to AzerTag, the due statement came from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev while speaking at the official reception, which was given in his honor on behalf of the President of the Republic of Croatia, Colinda Grabar-Kitarovich on September 6 in Zagreb.

"Today we discussed issues of large-scale cooperation in the development of energy, transport, agriculture, infrastructure, industry.

Regional issues were also discussed. We have a common approach to all the issues. It is very important.

This makes us real strategic partners. Azerbaijan plays its role in the energy security of our region, Europe.

We will continue to play a more active role, and in this sense, cooperation with Croatia is of great importance for us," the head of state said.

He noted that Azerbaijan was also the initiator of the intercontinental railway communication project, and this already leads to a significant increase in the volume of cargo transportation from Europe to Asia and vice versa.

All these projects are projects with concrete results, and these projects unite us.

"We are grateful to Croatia for the sustained support provided to us in our relations with the European Union.

As we discussed today, we have high hopes for an early conclusion of a new agreement with the European Union, and this will also become a very important stage in our cooperation.

It is a comprehensive document covering all areas related to Azerbaijan's policy, its democratic and economic development, energy policy, transport, and multiculturalism.

This will be an important document that will ensure active cooperation between Azerbaijan and Europe in the future.

You have noted the contribution that we make to the NATO mission "Resolute Support". We are from the very beginning in Afghanistan, I mean our soldiers.

We are one of the few countries that joined the coalition in 2002. Recently, we have increased our military contingent in Afghanistan to 120 troops.

And this is one of the highest indicators among countries that are not members of NATO.

Of course, we provide coalition forces with logistics, transport support, we provide opportunities for a flight over our territory, and our contribution is highly appreciated by NATO and member countries," the Azerbaijani President underlined.

"Azerbaijan is a country with traditions of deep multiculturalism, interreligious, inter-civilizational dialogue.

All this is important for us. By the order of the President, 2016 was declared in Azerbaijan a "Year of Multiculturalism".

In 2015, we held the first European games. In 2017, the Fourth Games of Islamic Solidarity were organized.

Thus, to determine the format of cooperation for two years, we invited to this city athletes and friends from Europe, the Islamic world. These games were not just a sporting event.

These were people unifying very important international events.

Of course, we all remember the historic official visit in 2016 of the head of the Catholic Church of Pope Francis to Azerbaijan.

The messages sent from Baku were really important. He stressed the importance of our policy to achieve the greatest mutual understanding between representatives of various religions.

Thus, as I mentioned earlier, we have a common understanding and approaches in all matters that have been discussed with Croatia. This will further strengthen our partnership.

Today I leave your beautiful country with a good mood. I really feel at home here.

Taking this opportunity, in order to continue our cooperation, I would like to once again invite Ms. President to visit Azerbaijan, " the Azerbaijani leader said.

News.Az

News.Az