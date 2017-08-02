"Ilham Aliyev is a self-confident and wise politician" – Russian TV presenter

+ ↺ − 16 px

"He is a very intellectual and intelligent person."

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is a wise politician who has a good sense of humor”, Evelina Zamskaya the presenter of Russia 24 TV channel said in her interview to “Moscow-Baku” information portal while sharing her opinions about Azerbaijan, AzVision.az reports.

“His humane qualities are closely correlated with his political skills. He is a very intellectual and intelligent person”, she said.

"Currently, Azerbaijan has some difficulties in tough economic conditions. I wish Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife, the first Vise-President Mehriban Aliyeva will overcome all these difficulties successfully. In this regard, the active development of cooperation with Russia can be considered as one of the main solutions for these difficulties. I believe that strengthening of relations in post-Soviet countries will bring the powerful economic opportunities to both countries", she concluded.

News.Az

News.Az