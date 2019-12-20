Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev meets with Russian Azerbaijanis

Ilham Aliyev meets with Russian Azerbaijanis

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with heads of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in Saint Petersburg, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani President, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrived in St. Petersburg to attend an informal meeting of CIS heads of state.

News.Az


