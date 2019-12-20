Ilham Aliyev meets with Russian Azerbaijanis
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with heads of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in Saint Petersburg, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani President, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrived in St. Petersburg to attend an informal meeting of CIS heads of state.
