Ilham Aliyev signs decree on creation of natural reserve
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the creation of the state historical, cultural & natural reserve "Mount Beshbarmag".
Fineko/abc.az reports that according to the order, the territory of the natural monument Mount Beshbarmag, located in Galashikha village of Siyazan district, is declared a state historical, cultural, and natural reserve. The decree also stresses that the task will be carried out at the expense of funds envisaged for the State Tourism Agency.
