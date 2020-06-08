Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev signs decree on creation of natural reserve

Ilham Aliyev signs decree on creation of natural reserve

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the creation of the state historical, cultural & natural reserve "Mount Beshbarmag".

Fineko/abc.az reports that according to the order, the territory of the natural monument Mount Beshbarmag, located in Galashikha village of Siyazan district, is declared a state historical, cultural, and natural reserve. The decree also stresses that the task will be carried out at the expense of funds envisaged for the State Tourism Agency.

