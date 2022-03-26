Illegal Armenian armed groups attempt to commit another provocation, Azerbaijan says

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the morning of March 26, the members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment, taking advantage of foggy weather conditions and limited visibility, attempted to commit provocation against the units of the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

As a result of immediate measures, the members of illegal Armenian armed detachment were forced to retreat, the ministry noted.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Russian-Turkish Joint Monitoring Center were informed about the incident.

There are no casualties in the units of the Azerbaijan Army. The operational situation is under the control of the units of the Azerbaijan Army, added the ministry.

News.Az