Illegal Armenian gunmen attempt to commit another provocation against Azerbaijan

On October 15, in the morning hours, illegal Armenian armed detachments by the use of a civilian ambulance attempted to commit a terrorist provocation against the Azerbaijan Army Units in the Aghdere direction, said the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army servicemen and the measures taken, the attempt of provocation was suppressed, and the gunmen moving by car were forced to retreat.

"We declare that the use of a civilian ambulance for military purposes is absolutely unacceptable, which is a method characteristic of terrorists and is a gross violation of international humanitarian law," the ministry noted.

"We once again warn that any terrorist and provocative activity will be suppressed by the Azerbaijani side immediately and decisively," the ministry added.

News.Az