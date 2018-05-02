Imagine festival became tradition in Azerbaijan – EU envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The main purpose of the second Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival is to develop values uniting us, said Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, APA reports.

Noting multiculturalism and tolerance among these values, Jankauskas said that the EU welcomes them, and Azerbaijan is devoted to this tradition.

“Not only the EU member states, but also other countries have joined the Imagine festival this year. Exhibitions and films of these countries will be demonstrated at the festival. Thirty eight films will be shown. This number is more in comparison with previous year,” he noted.

The ambassador recalled that the 10th anniversary of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan is celebrated this year, and said that a concert called “Europe Day” will be organized in connection with this event on May 7.

“This year’s festival does not differ from the previous one. However, there will be more attendants, films this year. Last year was very successful. This time, better films will be demonstrated. I think that the festival will be held on a high level. The Imagine Festival became a tradition in Azerbaijan. There is no reason not to hold it again,” Jankauskas said.

