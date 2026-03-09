IMF warns prolonged Iran war may fuel inflation

+ ↺ − 16 px

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that a prolonged war could have significant consequences for the global economy, particularly through rising energy prices and inflation.

Speaking at an event in Bangkok, Georgieva said the conflict is testing “global economic resilience,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

She noted that if the war continues for an extended period, it has clear potential to affect global energy prices, market sentiment, economic growth and inflation.

“And it would place new demands on the shoulders of policy-makers everywhere,” she added.

