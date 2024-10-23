‘Impact of our training will be evident after striking Iran,’ says Israel’s Gallant
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday stated that the impact of Israel’s training will be evident after striking Iran.Speaking to pilots and air crews at the Hatzerim Airbase, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that “after we strike in Iran, everyone will understand what you did in the preparation and training process,” News.Az reports, citing the Times of Israel.
“Everyone who dreamed a year ago of beating us and attacking us paid a heavy price and is no longer in that dream,” he added.
Israel has said it would respond to I ran’s ballistic missile attack that occurred on October 1.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier called Iran's attack on Israel a “big mistake” , warning that Tehran will pay for it.