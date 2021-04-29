Important to provide Azerbaijan with maps of minefields in liberated lands - UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issue of transferring maps of minefields in the liberated territories to Azerbaijan is very important, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai said during an online webinar.

“The UN has already acted as a mediator in this issue and will continue to work in this sphere,” the UN resident coordinator in Azerbaijan added. “After the end of the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, the UN took part in the process of assessing the level of mining in the liberated territories.”

"The issue of de-mining the territories is very important from the point of view of their further restoration,” Isaczai added. “We stand for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia in this issue."

News.Az

News.Az