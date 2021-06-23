In Aghdam, I witnessed something I never seen in my political life, UNAOC high rep says

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Aghdam, I witnessed something I had never seen in my entire political and professional life, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos said during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Wednesday.

"In my statement in Aghdam, in my final statement, I said that I have some mixed feelings. First of all, I witnessed something I had never seen in my entire political and professional life. Everything is completely ruined. How can one witness such a situation in the 21st century? Secondly, I think that my visit to Aghdam went well, because your special representative showed me the plan for the future. This is a great vision, Mr. president. It is a great pleasure to see the roads, the busy people and the positive dynamics," Moratinos said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has always developed and this development will further continue. "I have always considered myself a friend of Azerbaijan, and this time I am proud to be with you and to try to support your efforts, those of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture in my new capacity as the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations."

“Thank you very much for receiving me and for the opportunity to review the work we can do together,” Moratinos added.

News.Az