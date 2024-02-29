In Photos: Azerbaijan organizes first-ever Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon

+ ↺ − 16 px

A groundbreaking running event, the Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon commenced Thursday for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Addressing the opening ceremony, President of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation Javid Gurbanov said that it was a great honor to organize such a marathon in Khankendi.

Commencing from the city of Khankendi on February 29, participants will embark on a challenging journey covering a distance of 360 kilometers, ultimately culminating at the finish line in Baku.

Participants of the ultramarathon will cover a distance of 360 kilometers and reach the finish line in Baku. A total of 64 athletes are participating in the ultramarathon.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, the competition forms part of the "Sports Week" and "Green World Solidarity Year".

Participants of the ultra-marathon will traverse through various stages: Khankendi - Yevlakh (83 kilometers), Yevlakh - Ujar (84 kilometers), Ujar - Hajigabul (88 kilometers), Hajigabul - Gobustan (70 kilometers) and Gobustan - Baku (55 kilometers), reaching Baku on March 4.

Each stage’s victors will receive individual accolades, while the overall champions will be honored with the grand prize.

The running race welcomes participants aged 18 and above, promoting the slogan "Move forward with pride".

Here are the interesting photos taken from the ultra-marathon.





