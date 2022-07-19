In Photos: Great Return to Karabakh - resettlement of former IPDs to Aghali village of Zangilan starts today

In Photos: Great Return to Karabakh - resettlement of former IPDs to Aghali village of Zangilan starts today

The resettlement of the first group of former IPDs to Aghali village of the liberated Zangilan district started today.

This is the first step of the Great Return to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

As many as 41 families will be relocated to Aghali village in four stages.

News.Az presents the photos taken during the ceremony of seeing off former IPDs to their native lands.





