In pictures: Best of Tour de France

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett (C) of Ireland wins Stage 21 of the Tour de France, Sept. 20, 2020. (REUTERS PHOTO)

Movistar Team rider Carlos Verona of Spain and Trek-Segafredo rider Toms Skujins of Latvia in action during Stage 8 of the Tour de France, Sept. 5, 2020. (REUTERS PHOTO) The peloton in action during Stage 9 of the Tour de France, Sept. 6, 2020. (REUTERS PHOTO) Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia wins the stage ahead of UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia in Stage 4 of the Tour de France, Sept. 1, 2020. (REUTERS PHOTO) Groupama-FDJ rider Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Sunweb rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland after a crash during Stage 1 of the Tour de France, Aug. 29, 2020. (REUTERS PHOTO) The peloton in action during Stage 3 of the Tour de France, Aug. 31, 2020. (REUTERS PHOTO)

The peloton in action during Stage 10 of the Tour de France on the Ile d'Oleron to Ile de Re, Sept. 8, 2020. (REUTERS PHOTO) The peloton in action during Stage 3 of the Tour de France, from Nice to Sisteron, Aug. 31, 2020. (REUTERS PHOTO)

News.Az