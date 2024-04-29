In pictures: Kenya floods force thousands to flee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Raging floods inundated parts of Kenya forcing thousands of families to flee their homes and seek refuge as heavy rains persisted across more than two dozen counties.

News.Az reprints the Reuters collection of photos reflecting the severe consequences of floods in Kenya.

Residents carry a bed they salvaged from flood waters after Athi River burst its banks and marooned their homes following heavy rainfall in Kwa Mang'eli settlement of Machakos county near Nairobi, Kenya April 24. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents wade through flash flood waters after Athi River burst its banks following heavy rainfall in Kwa Mang'eli settlement of Machakos county near Nairobi, Kenya April 24. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents sift through the rubble as they recover their belongings after the Nairobi river burst its banks and destroyed their homes within the Mathare Valley settlement in Nairobi, Kenya April 25. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Residents sift through the rubble as they recover their belongings after the Nairobi river burst its banks and destroyed their homes within the Mathare Valley settlement in Nairobi, Kenya April 25. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Residents sift through the rubble as they recover their belongings after the Nairobi river burst its banks and destroyed their homes within the Mathare Valley settlement in Nairobi, Kenya April 25. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Residents sift through the rubble as they recover their belongings after the Nairobi river burst its banks and destroyed their homes within the Mathare valley settlement in Nairobi, Kenya April 24. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Residents sift through the rubble as they recover their belongings after the Nairobi river burst its banks and destroyed their homes within the Mathare Valley settlement in Nairobi, Kenya April 25. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Residents sift through the rubble as they recover their belongings after the Nairobi river burst its banks and destroyed their homes within the Mathare Valley settlement in Nairobi, Kenya April 25. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Residents wade through flood waters as they recover their belongings after the Nairobi river burst its banks within the Mathare valley settlement in Nairobi, Kenya April 24. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

