In Pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr in the time of coronavirus

Muslims around the world have begun celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

One of the most important events in the Muslim calendar, Eid is traditionally celebrated with mosque prayers, family feasts and shopping for new clothes, gifts and sweet treats.

But this year, the celebration is overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, with many countries tightening lockdown restrictions after a partial easing during Ramadan led to a sharp spike in infections.

Here is Al Jazeera's pick of best photos of Eid al-Fitr celebrations around the world.

Muslims attend the morning prayer session to celebrate Eid at Lokomotiv Stadium in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. VASSIL DONEV/EPA

Worshipers wearing protective face masks offer Eid prayers outside a mosque in Tehran, Iran. VAHID SALEMI/AP PHOTO Imams keeping physical distance at the grand mosque in Pristina, Kosovo, during Eid prayers. VISAR KRYEZIU/AP PHOTO Worshippers at an open area in Peshawar, Pakistan. MUHAMMAD SAJJAD/AP PHOTO In the Australian city of Sydney, Lakemba mosque organised live streaming of the Eid al-Fitr prayer and sermon on Facebook to ensure community safety. SAEED KHAN/AFP Muslims in Adjame, a neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, attend prayers marking the end of Ramadan. THIERRY GOUEGNON/REUTERS Palestinians attend Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a mosque in Gaza City. KHALIL HAMRA/AP PHOTO

