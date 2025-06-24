Inauguration of “8 November” Power Plant will significantly strengthen our country’s energy potential: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The inauguration of the ‘8 November’ Power Plant is a remarkable event and will significantly strengthen our country’s energy potential,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the opening ceremony of the “8 November” Power Plant in Mingachevir, News.Az reports citing AzerTAG.

The head of state emphasized: “The establishment of this power plant and the completion of all works in a short period demonstrate our country’s strength, potential, and the experience and professionalism of our energy specialists. Today, the ”8 November” Power Plant is the largest power station in our country.”

