Incident occurred among fans of Samtredia FC and Garabagh FC in Tbilisi

An accident occurred among fans of Georgia’s Samtredia FC and Azerbaijan’s Garabakh FC in Tbilisi before the return match within the framework of the second qua

About 20 fans of Samtredia FC attacked a small group of fans of Garabagh FC. The verbal skirmish turned into a fight. Local fans then retired, taking the flag of the fans of Garabagh FC.

After the incident, the fans of Garabagh FC applied to policemen on duty at the stadium.

The orderly promised to reveal the intruders and return the flag to the fans of Garabagh FC.

News.Az

