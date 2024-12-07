India bans eating beef in public

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s northeastern state of Assam has expanded its restrictions on beef, banning its public consumption at restaurants and events, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The decision, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, builds on an earlier law that restricted the sale of beef near temples and in areas where Hindus, Jains and Sikhs predominate. While public consumption is now banned, people can buy beef from authorized shops for private consumption.The move has reignited debate over food regulations in India, where cows hold religious significance for Hindus, who make up 80 percent of the population. Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several states have tightened restrictions on cattle slaughter in recent years.

News.Az