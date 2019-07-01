India interested in expanding ties with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

India-Azerbaijan trade turnover amounted to $ 930 mln. in 2018, Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bawitlung Vanlalvawna said during his speech at Azerbaijan-India business forum, according to APA.

According to him, India exported products amounted to $ 720 mln. to Azerbaijan in 2018.

"We are not satisfied with the current volume of trade turnover and we are interested in further expanding these ties," the ambassador said.

News.Az

