India, Israel push free trade and defence ties

India and Israel are moving closer to finalizing a long-awaited free trade agreement while expanding defence and technology cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Speaking at the end of his two-day visit to Israel, Modi confirmed that New Delhi would soon give “final shape” to a mutually beneficial trade pact with the Middle Eastern nation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

During his trip, Modi addressed Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, and held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Beyond trade, the two countries agreed to deepen defence collaboration. Modi said India and Israel would pursue joint development, production, and technology transfer in the defence sector, a move expected to strengthen strategic ties between the longtime partners.

India and Israel already share close cooperation in areas such as security, agriculture, innovation, and high-tech industries. A finalized free trade agreement could significantly increase bilateral trade and open new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

The renewed push comes as India seeks to diversify trade partnerships and strengthen strategic alliances amid shifting global supply chains and geopolitical tensions.

Officials say closer economic and defence cooperation could mark a new phase in the India–Israel partnership, reinforcing both nations’ positions in regional and global markets.

