India's Gaikwad hits maiden ODI century against South Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his maiden ODI century in just 17 deliveries during the 2nd ODI against South Africa on Wednesday.

The CSK captain reached his milestone with 12 fours and 2 sixes, helping India stay on track for a big total against the Proteas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With this century, Gaikwad now holds the highest List A batting average in the world at 58.02, surpassing Michael Bevan’s 57.86.

Gaikwad had a slow start to the series, scoring just 8 runs in the 1st ODI in Ranchi, but showcased his class in Raipur. He eventually fell for 105, caught by Tony de Zorzi off Marco Jansen, receiving strong support from former India captain Virat Kohli, who also scored a century.

Ruturaj had gotten a chance in the ODI squad after a superb series for India A vs South Africa A last month. “Rutu is a top-class player. He will get his opportunity at some stage and we are looking forward to giving him the chance and letting him show what he can do and do the job for the team. There is never a question mark about his skill and how good he is as a player. It is just about the right opportunities and the right timing has come,” skipper Rahul had said ahead of the 1st ODI in Ranchi.

Earlier, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl in the second ODI against India on Wednesday. South Africa made three changes to the playing XI, including Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Bavuma himself after the skipper missed the first match. They have replaced Prenelan Subrayen, Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman.

India, who lead the three-match series 1-0, remained unchanged. This is the 20th straight toss India have lost in One-day Internationals.

News.Az