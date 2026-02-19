India's Tata signs up OpenAI as customer for data centre business
Source: Reuters
OpenAI will become the first customer of India's Tata Consultancy Services' data centre business, beginning with 100 megawatts of capacity, part of the global AI infrastructure initiative Stargate, the companies said.
Stargate is a $500 billion multi-year initiative to build AI data centres for training and inference, backed by major investors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The deal is a major boost for TCS, which in a strategic shift last year disclosed plans to invest up to $7 billion in a 1 gigawatt data centre unit in India.
By Faig Mahmudov