India seeks to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

India is seeking to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Azerbaijan, said head of the LNG division of India’s Bharat Petroleum during an interview with The Hindu newspaper on the sidelines of India Energy Week held in Goa.

The Bharat Petroleum executive noted that India’s state-owned oil refining company is holding talks with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on the purchase of liquefied natural gas, News.Az reports.

At the same time, the company plans to buy liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the United States at lower prices in order to diversify supplies and has announced a tender to that effect.

News.Az