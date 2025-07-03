India voices concerns over proposed 500% U.S. tariff on Russian oil imports

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that New Delhi has raised concerns with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham regarding a proposed bill that threatens to impose massive tariffs, up to 500%, on countries that continue importing oil from Russia.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, Jaishankar acknowledged the potential implications of the legislation, which primarily targets countries like India and China due to their ongoing energy ties with Moscow, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

“Any development in the U.S. Congress is of interest to us if it impacts or could impact our interests,” Jaishankar said. “We have been in touch with Senator Graham. The embassy and our ambassador have been in contact as well.”

He emphasized that India has made its stance clear, particularly regarding energy security. “Our concerns and our interests on energy security have been communicated to him,” he added. “So, we’ll then have to cross that bridge when we come to it—if we come to it.”

The bill, if passed, could significantly disrupt India’s energy trade and strain U.S.-India economic ties, prompting close diplomatic engagement between the two countries as the proposal progresses through the U.S. legislative process.

News.Az