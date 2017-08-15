Indian ambassador hails his country`s relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian ambassador in Baku Sanjay Rana has hailed his country`s relations with Azerbaijan as close and friendly, AzerTag reports.

Addressing a reception marking the 70th anniversary of India`s Independence Day, the ambassador said the bilateral cooperation between the two countries continues to strengthen in all areas, including in economic, political, social, humanitarian, cultural and educational ones. Rana noted that India was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan as an independent state after it restored its independence in 1991.

"This year, India and Azerbaijan mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations by holding a number of cultural events in both countries as part of the Indian-Azerbaijani Friendship Festival," the ambassador said.

Ambassador Rana read out Indian President Ram Nath Kovind's message addressed to the people of India on the eve of the national holiday.

The participants in the event included Indian citizens residing in Azerbaijan and their family members, representatives of general public, students of the Indian Center of the Azerbaijan University of Languages and friends of India.

News.Az

