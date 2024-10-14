India’s naval activity in the Indian ocean: A strategic shift

+ ↺ − 16 px

India is ramping up its military presence in the Indian Ocean, building stronger partnerships not only with QUAD members—Australia, Japan, and the U.S.—but also with NATO countries. This surge in activity reflects a shift in global strategy, as nations band together to secure regional waters and counter China’s growing influence, News.Az reports.

The ongoing Malabar 2024 naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal showcases cooperation between India, the U.S., Australia, and Japan. While India provides the bulk of the fleet and personnel, all partner nations have deployed warships and anti-submarine helicopters. The drills focus on joint operations, including patrolling key waters and securing commercial and civilian vessels, with the use of advanced onboard weapon systems.Though framed as military drills, these exercises carry a deeper strategic message. The QUAD alliance—formed to curb China’s regional influence —is signaling its readiness to safeguard maritime routes and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific.India’s involvement in these exercises highlights its rising importance to NATO and Western strategies in the region. Prior to Malabar 2024, India took part in naval exercises with Italy in the Arabian Sea. These drills saw the Indian aircraft carrier Vikramaditya join forces with Italy’s Cavour for joint patrols—a rare move for the Italian navy in this part of the world, underscoring the West’s strategic pivot towards Asia.The participation of Indian and Italian carriers demonstrates how Western powers are expanding their interests beyond Europe. India, in turn, is leveraging this shift to solidify its role as a vital partner, not only within the QUAD but also through deeper cooperation with NATO allies. India’s growing naval activity in the Indian Ocean and its collaborations with QUAD and NATO signal the region’s increasing relevance on the global stage. These exercises underline the commitment to keeping trade routes secure and containing China’s influence. At the same time, India continues to cement its strategic importance, emerging as a key player in shaping global security dynamics.

News.Az