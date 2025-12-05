IndiGo cancels over 550 flights, passengers stranded

+ ↺ − 16 px

IndiGo faced widespread disruptions on Friday, cancelling over 550 flights as operational challenges intensified at major airports.

he cancellations follow strict government regulations on crew safety, which affected the airline’s roster planning, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The budget carrier has assured the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that normal operations will be restored by February 10, 2026. However, IndiGo warned that additional cancellations may occur over the next two to three days as part of schedule stabilization efforts.

On Thursday alone, the airline — which controls more than 60% of India’s domestic market — cancelled at least 95 flights in Delhi, 85 in Mumbai, 70 in Hyderabad, and 50 in Bengaluru. Wednesday saw at least 150 cancellations nationwide.

On Friday, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory, alerting travellers to operational challenges affecting certain domestic flights, resulting in delays and cancellations.

In its advisory, the airport said: “Please be advised that operational challenges affecting certain domestic services are resulting in flight delays and cancellations. We strongly recommend passengers verify their flight status directly with their airline prior to departure for the airport. Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience.” Delhi Airport X post The airport further assured that on-ground teams are coordinating closely with airline partners to manage disruptions. “We appreciate your patience and cooperation,” the advisory added. Passengers are advised to regularly check their flight status and plan accordingly. At Delhi IGI Airport, 135 departures and 90 arrivals were cancelled on Friday alone. Delhi Airport confirmed that 225 IndiGo flights, comprising both arrivals and departures, have been cancelled since Friday morning, affecting a large number of travellers. Early Friday, flights 6E 2343, 6E 2471, and 6E 6692 from Delhi to Pune were cancelled, marking the fourth consecutive day of widespread disruption. Pune Airport has ramped up operations amid ongoing IndiGo flight disruptions, ensuring full support across terminal management, security, apron services, and passenger facilitation. Extra overnight staff have been deployed to manage crowds and provide real-time assistance. The disruption represents a major setback for the airline, known for its punctuality and “IndiGo Standard Time” practice of closing gates early. IndiGo, struggling with rising flight cancellations, has requested temporary exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules for its A320 fleet until 10 February 2026. The airline assured DGCA that operational stability would be restored by that date.

News.Az