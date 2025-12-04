IndiGo cancels 170+ flights amid crew shortage - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

IndiGo faced major disruptions on Thursday, cancelling over 170 flights across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi airports due to a severe crew shortage. The airline cited factors including technology glitches, winter schedule adjustments, weather, and new pilot rest rules introduced in November.

Bengaluru airport reported 73 cancellations, Hyderabad 68, and Delhi around 30. The previous day saw at least 150 flights cancelled and many more delayed, leaving thousands of travelers stranded, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

❌#IndiGo cancelled more than 100 flights at various airports on Wednesday as the country's largest airline grappled with significant operational disruptions mainly due to crew shortage. pic.twitter.com/VQYFl8qz3L — News.Az (@news_az) December 4, 2025

Shares of IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation fell 3.4% on the NSE following the disruptions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the cancellations and delays, requiring IndiGo to submit corrective plans.

An IndiGo spokesperson described the situation as the result of “unforeseen operational challenges” including schedule changes, adverse weather, increased congestion, and new crew rostering rules under the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). The airline is adjusting schedules over the next 48 hours to normalize operations.

News.Az