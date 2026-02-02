IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat

According to the Phulpur–Babatpur police, a handwritten note claiming that there was a bomb inside the aircraft was found on a piece of paper, triggering an immediate security alert, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The aircraft, operated by IndiGo Airlines, was carrying more than 200 passengers on a flight from Hyderabad to Varanasi.

Police said that upon receiving the information, the aircraft was diverted and made an emergency landing at Babatpur airport. Soon after, security agencies rushed to the scene, including personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the bomb disposal squad, the fire brigade, and local police.

All passengers and the aircraft were thoroughly checked in accordance with standard security protocols, police added. Airport officials later said that security agencies are continuing further investigations into the incident.