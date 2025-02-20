Indonesia's Mount Dukono erupts; aviation warning issued

This handout taken on Nov 21, 2023 and received on Nov 23 from the Indonesian Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (CVGHM) shows Mount Dukono volcano spewing hot ash during an eruption. Photo: AFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mount Dukono, located in Indonesia's North Maluku province, erupted on Thursday, triggering an aviation warning from the country's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center.

The volcano, situated on Halmahera Island, spewed a column of ash up to 2,000 meters into the sky. Thick white-to-grey clouds drifted south of the crater, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

To mitigate the risks posed to aviation, a Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) has been issued at the orange level, the second-highest warning, prohibiting planes from flying below 5 km around the volcano.

Aircraft should also exercise caution regarding ash clouds, which can disrupt flights.

Residents, visitors, and tourists in the vicinity of Mount Dukono are advised to refrain from any activities near the Malupang Warirang crater, an active crater on the volcano, within a 4 km radius.

People living around the volcano are encouraged to keep face masks readily available to protect against respiratory hazards from volcanic ash.

News.Az