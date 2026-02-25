Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts, triggering safety warning

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupted in East Java province, sending a column of volcanic ash 3,000 metres above its crater.

The eruption pushed the ash cloud to an estimated altitude of 6,676 metres above sea level. The plume quickly drifted toward the south-east, prompting warnings from authorities, News.Az reports, citing ANTARA.

Indonesia’s Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation urged residents and tourists to remain alert and maintain a minimum distance of five kilometres from the crater due to the danger of hot rock ejections.

Mount Semeru, which stands 3,676 metres tall, is Indonesia’s fourth-highest volcano and the tallest peak on the island of Java.

