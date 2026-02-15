However, Indonesia also said that if conditions in Gaza were not ripe for deployment regarding any conflict with Hamas, the force might not ultimately travel to Gaza even if it was ready.
Indonesia to begin deploying Gaza peacekeeping force in April - report
Indonesia's contribution to the International Stabilization Force (ISF), which will handle aspects of peacekeeping in Gaza during the Trump administration's Phase II of the ceasefire, will start deploying in April, and likely primarily deploy in June, News.Az reports, citing Jerusalem Post.
The same report set the number of soldiers in April at 1,000, and the full June force at around 8,000, which is higher than some earlier figures the media has speculated about.
According to the report, aspects of the process for selecting and clearing soldiers to join the force are underway.
Already on February 9, Channel 11 had confirmed that Indonesia would be the first segment of the ISF in Gaza, though at the time the report had suggested the soldiers might arrive within weeks.
In previous months, Indonesia had been mentioned as a possible contributing country to the ISF, along with the UAE, Egypt, Italy, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, and others, but to date, no country has moved from general promises to concrete readiness to send troops.
By Salman Rahimli