Indonesia to begin deploying Gaza peacekeeping force in April - report

According to the report, aspects of the process for selecting and clearing soldiers to join the force are underway.

However, Indonesia also said that if conditions in Gaza were not ripe for deployment regarding any conflict with Hamas, the force might not ultimately travel to Gaza even if it was ready.

Already on February 9, Channel 11 had confirmed that Indonesia would be the first segment of the ISF in Gaza, though at the time the report had suggested the soldiers might arrive within weeks.

In previous months, Indonesia had been mentioned as a possible contributing country to the ISF, along with the UAE, Egypt, Italy, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, and others, but to date, no country has moved from general promises to concrete readiness to send troops.