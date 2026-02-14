Azerbaijani, German top diplomats mull Baku-Iravan normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Johan David Wadephul on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Foreign Ministry’s social media account says

The discussions focused on the development of Azerbaijan-Germany bilateral relations, including political dialogue, energy security, green transition, trade, transport, and humanitarian cooperation, News.az reports.

Regional developments, the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and post conflict recovery efforts were also among the topics discussed.

News.Az