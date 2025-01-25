Indonesian president hails BRICS membership as key to global security

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto expressed confidence that the country’s membership in BRICS will play a crucial role in ensuring global stability.

"We would like to thank India for supporting our full membership in BRICS. We are convinced that this cooperation will be beneficial for global stability and regional cooperation," he said at a joint news conference following talks in the Indian capital with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. On January 6, the Foreign Ministry of Brazil, which assumed BRICS rotating presidency on January 1, announced that Indonesia had joined the group as a full member. The leaders of the BRICS member countries backed the country’s membership bid at the summit in Johannesburg in August 2023.

