Influencer Anunay Sood likely died of drug overdose in Las Vegas

Travel influencer Anunay Sood, 32, likely died of a drug overdose while staying at the Wynn Las Vegas earlier this month.

Police found Sood unresponsive in his hotel room on November 4, with narcotics discovered near his body, documents cited by the outlet said. Sood, who had more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram, was in Las Vegas to attend the 2025 Las Vegas Concours car show, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A woman who was staying with Sood told investigators that the group had purchased what they believed to be cocaine from a man on the casino floor around 4 a.m. She said Sood, she, and another woman used the substance before falling asleep. When the two women woke about an hour later, they found Sood unresponsive.

Police reported recovering a small bag containing a white powder and other items indicating the group had snorted the substance.

Sood’s family and friends confirmed his death on Instagram last week, asking for privacy and urging followers not to gather near the family home. His final social media posts showed him in Las Vegas.

The Los Angeles police earlier confirmed that officers responded to a body found on South Las Vegas Boulevard on November 4, and that the incident was being treated as a non-criminal, medical case.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet confirmed the exact cause of death. Toxicology results, which may take several months, will determine whether drugs were responsible. No arrests have been made.

Sood was a widely followed travel influencer, photographer, and entrepreneur. He built a global audience with more than 1.4 million Instagram followers and over 380,000 YouTube subscribers, and appeared in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for 2022, 2023, and 2024. He also founded a Dubai-based digital performance and marketing agency.

Sood traveled to 46 countries and had spoken often about his goal of visiting all 195 countries and regions worldwide.

News.Az