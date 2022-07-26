Azerbaijan MoD: Information about explosion of several servicemen on mine is unfounded

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information disseminated in social networks that on the evening of July 26 in the territory of the Kalbajar district, as a result of a mine explosion, several servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were injured has no basis and does not correspond to reality, News.azreports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

"We inform you that the Ministry of Defense has provided official information about the soldier V.Isbendiyarov, who was injured as a result of a mine explosion. We once again urge users of social networks not to replicate information that has not been officially confirmed," the ministry said.

