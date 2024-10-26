In’lt travelers embark on visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of international travelers consisting of 33 members from the British club Piki Reels on Saturday embarked on their visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions.

The delegation led by Head of Piki Reels club, Belgian citizen Yves Bouvier first arrived at the Fuzuli International Airport, known as the air gateway to Karabakh, News.Az reports.During the three-day trip, the delegation will visit Fuzuli, Khojavand, Shusha, Khojali, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli, Zangilan and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.Over the past four years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur eleven times. In total, over 400 international travelers from more than 50 countries participated in these trips.The trip is of great importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani liberated territories within the framework of “black tourism.”

