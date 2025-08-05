Insiders reveal the next 100x altcoin: Here's why this crypto is already outpacing Solana and Cardano

Insiders reveal the next 100x altcoin: Here's why this crypto is already outpacing Solana and Cardano

+ ↺ − 16 px

Solana and Cardano have been the altcoin heavy-hitters for a while now. But there is a new project now shaking things up across crypto circles — and it's not hype. As legacy coins are losing steam, industry experts point to one early-stage DeFi project that could have what it needs to replace them.

While Solana and Cardano still rule market cap and build, a cryptocurrency called Remittix (RTX) is quietly gaining ground with real-world use cases and fast-growing adoption.

Solana and Cardano See Slowing Momentum

Solana is now priced at $164.59, lower by 0.49% at the time of writing, with a market cap of $88.59 billion. Its $5.46 billion in trading volume for the day has decreased by over 27%, reflecting slowing momentum.

Meanwhile, Cardano is trading at $0.7115, down by 2.45%. With a market cap of $25.2 billion, it retains its top 10 position, but a 20.11% drop in trading volume suggests that investor interest may be diminishing.

Why Does Remittix Stand Out as a DeFi Project?

Remittix (RTX) is a cross-chain DeFi solution that allows users to send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries. Essentially, it solves a huge pain point: the inefficiency of the traditional remittance flow. With support for 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies, Remittix allows for real-time FX conversion with very low gas fees and very rapid transaction settlement.

The Remittix beta wallet was recently announced and is set to debut in Q3 2025. Built for mobile-first users, it combines user ease with strong backend features like transparent rates, staking capabilities, and a built-in crypto-to-fiat bridge. Unlike most "next 100x crypto" picks, Remittix is already delivering features before token listing.

Valued at $0.0895 per token, Remittix has almost hit over $18 million in funds by selling over 579 million tokens. Its presale is ongoing with a limited-time 50% token bonus, which is stoking demand as the project nears its $18 million soft cap. It's also running a $250,000 Remittix Giveaway to reward early entrants.

Why Remittix Is Outpacing Larger Alts

What separates Remittix from Solana, Cardano, and other Layer 1 Ethereum competitors is near-term utility. As these giants are aiming at general-purpose blockchain ecosystems, Remittix is zeroing in on a $19 trillion global payments market — and coming to market with a functional, user-friendly product in record time.

Most compelling reasons why Remittix is making waves:

Global Reach: Send crypto to bank accounts in 30+ countries

Real Use Case: Solves real crypto-to-fiat conversion problems

Wallet Incoming: Beta app anticipated in Q3 2025

Security: Audited by CertiK for total transparency

50% Token Bonus: Still active as presale nears target

For those seeking early-stage crypto investment opportunities in 2025, this isn’t just the next altcoin to watch — it may be the first in a new class of best long-term crypto investments grounded in practical tech.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az