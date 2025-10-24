Yandex metrika counter

Intel shares jump after beating third-quarter profit expectations

  • Economics
  • Share
Intel shares jump after beating third-quarter profit expectations
Photo: Bloomberg

Intel shares surged nearly 10% in Frankfurt on Friday following the company’s third-quarter profit report, which exceeded analysts’ expectations, fueled by significant cost-cutting measures.

The earnings announcement marked Intel’s first report after multibillion-dollar investments from Nvidia and Japan’s SoftBank, as well as a historic U.S. government stake in the company, providing investors with anticipation of a major cash boost, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In U.S. after-hours trading on Thursday, Intel shares rose around 7%, while trading in Frankfurt on Friday saw an increase of 9.7%, reflecting strong investor confidence following the earnings beat.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      