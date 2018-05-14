Intelligence agencies of Russia, Turkey discuss counterterrorism efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heads of intelligence agencies of Russia and Turkey discussed in Istanbul cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, head of the press office of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia Sergei Ivanov told journalists, reports TASS.

"On May 13, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergei Naryshkin held a meeting in Istanbul with Director of the National Intelligence Organization of Turkey (MIT) Hakan Fidan," Ivanov said.

The heads of intelligence agencies of the two countries discussed further strengthening cooperation in the fight against international terrorism. "There was a productive exchange of views on the situation in the Near and Middle East, as well as on a number of aspects of Russian-Turkish relations," the SVR press office stated.

