Inter Miami postpone Puerto Rico friendly after Messi injury

Messi started the Feb. 7 game against Barcelona SC but left the pitch in the 58th minute, spending the remainder of the match on the sidelines. The injury has raised uncertainty about his availability for the reigning MLS Cup champions’ season opener against Los Angeles FC on Feb. 21 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

In a statement released Wednesday, Inter Miami said that, in coordination with the event promoter and the government of Puerto Rico, the decision to reschedule the match was made to ensure the best possible experience for fans. The game will still take place at Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón at 7 p.m. ET (8 p.m. local time), with Independiente del Valle remaining the opponent.

Earlier that day, the club confirmed that Messi did not participate in training on Feb. 11 due to the hamstring strain sustained in Ecuador. Additional medical examinations confirmed the diagnosis, and the club said his return to training will depend on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days.

Messi also addressed supporters in a video message posted on social media, explaining that the strain forced him to leave the field early in Ecuador and that, together with Inter Miami and event organizers, the decision was made to postpone the Puerto Rico match. He expressed hope that the game can be successfully rescheduled and thanked fans for their continued support.

The friendly has been moved from Feb. 13 to Feb. 26 and will now take place after the start of the 2026 MLS season.

Messi previously missed a preseason friendly in Hong Kong in 2024 due to injury, prompting backlash from local fans. At the time, the event organizer offered partial refunds, while Inter Miami stated that player health must always take priority despite the frustration caused by late decisions.