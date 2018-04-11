Interior Ministry dismisses reports about rally in front of polling station

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Elections continue in conditions of democracy."

Meydan TV operating outside Azerbaijan today spread information that during the presidential elections in Azerbaijan a group of people wishing to hold a rally in front of one of the polling stations was subjected to violence by the police. Without changing its traditions, Meydan TV continues the slanderous campaign against our country.

"Today, the citizens of Azerbaijan use their right to vote and are active in the presidential elections in the country. Elections continue in conditions of democracy. This is confirmed by both local and international observers," the press service of Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry said.

"No facts of holding meetings, rallies in front of any polling station have been registered so far. Employees of law enforcement agencies, which work in an enhanced mode, ensure a high level of public order and security. The police received no information from the polling stations on violations of public order or any unlawful actions

"Therefore, we recommend that users of social networks that spread slanderous information from Meydan TV do not mislead their subscribers and readers by disseminating biased information that does not reflect the truth about the elections, during which our country and its citizens demonstrate high activity."

News.Az

News.Az